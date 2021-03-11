Multiple teens among 3 dead, 1 injured following ‘unprovoked’ shooting at west Houston apartment complex

Two teens and a man are dead and another teen was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston.

HOUSTON – Two teens and a man are dead and another teen was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Hamilton Park Apartments on Ranchester Drive near Bellaire Boulevard in Chinatown, police said.

According to authorities, a group consisting of four 18-year-olds and one man in his 40s were in the parking lot of the complex drinking beer when they were approached by a gold or brown sedan.

The people inside the vehicle confronted the group and, before leaving, told the group they would be back for them, authorities said.

About 10 to 15 minutes later, the vehicle came back and two Hispanic men opened fire on the group killing the man in his 40s and two of the teens, police said. Another teen was transported to a hospital, and she is expected to survive, officials said. The fourth teen was not injured.

Police said the attack appears to be gang-related but said the shooting was unprovoked since the victims did not appear to be affiliated with a gang.

Ad

Investigators said they are searching for any witnesses or surveillance footage that may provide them with more answers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).