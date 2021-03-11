Girl Scout cookie drive-thru: Yes, please -- and help local organizations

FILE - It's cookie season with the Girl Scouts.

HOUSTON – Have you been dreaming about Girl Scout cookies, but haven’t been able to pick up boxes at your regular spots?

Well, local troops from the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council will host a drive-thru event on Monday. The event is open to the public and will benefit local heroes.

People can drive through, pick-up their favorite cookies and donate to local organizations that keep our communities safe.

The cookies donated through the event will go to the local USO Houston chapter for National Guard members deployed at vaccine sites, first responders and frontline workers at Harris Health.

The cookie drive-thru is at 3000 Southwest Freeway from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.