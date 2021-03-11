Ask 2: What’s up with the construction on SH-288?

HOUSTON – Question: John Castaneda asks, “What’s going on with 288 and how long is that project going to be?”

Answer: Yes, the SH-288 toll road project is complete, but what you’re seeing down near Pearland is a construction project TXDOT and the City of Pearland are working on together, to add a new northbound frontage road along SH-288 that’ll connect Magnolia Parkway to Broadway, with driveways to help drivers access the newly built shopping centers in the area. Right now if you want to access the Silver Lake Village Shops, you can’t access them from the feeder, because there isn’t one. You’ve got to exit after Magnolia Parkway to Broadway, make a right at the light and enter from the side.

Construction is expected to wrap up in December.

