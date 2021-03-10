SWAT called out to apartment where armed man barricaded inside with 4 others, police say

The Houston Police Department SWAT team has been called out to an apartment complex in southwest Houston where police say a man is barricaded inside with four other people.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department SWAT team has been called out to an apartment complex in southwest Houston after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

According to police, the incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Arboles Drive near Chimney Rock.

HPD shared a tweet saying there was a man barricaded inside one of the units with possibly four others inside. Police said the man is believed to be armed.

HPD SWAT and HNT are en route to 5203 Arboles for a male barricaded in an apartment , possibly with four other persons. He is believed to be armed. No reports of injuries. PIO also en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cuDf5Ok4Mk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 10, 2021

Everyone inside is believed to be an adult, and police said they have not received reports of injuries.

Authorities said they are trying to communicate with the man.

This is a developing story.