Many Tarkington ISD students return to class with no masks after Texas mask mandate ends

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Starting Wednesday, students and teachers at Tarkington ISD were not required to wear a mask at schools.

“To each (their) own. Wear it, be safe. If it makes you feel safer, wear it,” said mother Janet Noel. “I don’t think the masks do very much for you, anyway,” said Noel.

Noel has three children in third, fourth and seventh grades at Tarkington ISD schools.

The school board voted to make masks optional after asking the parents in a poll.

“Some parents were actually upset that we voted to do away with it because other schools don’t want to participate in sports with us,” said

Magnolia ISD is also doing away with the mask policy on April 1.

Humble ISD has made changes saying students under 10 years old do not have to mask up.

Even though it’s not required, many said they hope people are considerate of others.

“Hopefully, they’ll have some common sense and understanding that people still need to wear their masks because it’s still a pandemic out here,” said Fred Fisher.

Medical experts believe it’s too early and say people are still being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19.

“Think about COVID particles as though I was smoking a cigarette. Every time I breathe out these infectious particles, but if I’m wearing a mask, I can block from a lot of that,” said Linda Yancey, Infectious Disease Specialist with Memorial Hermann. “We are so close to the end of this. the finish line is in sight, now is not the time to stop running.”