HPD: 2 men fatally shot in Houston’s Fourth Ward

HOUSTON – Two men were fatally shot in Houston’s Fourth Ward Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Harris County Precinct 6 deputies and HPD patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1210 Bluebonnet Place Circle. On arrival, units located a male shooting victim, HPD homicide detectives said in a release.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While en route to the scene at Bluebonnet Place Circle, HPD officers received reports of a second shooting scene nearby at 1100 West Gray Street. Additional HPD officers responded and found a male shooting victim inside a vehicle.

Paramedics transported him to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was also pronounced dead, detectives said in a release.

Investigators determined the two cases were related and that the original shooting scene was in the 900 block of Lamb Street.

The identities of the victims, 23 and 25, are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.