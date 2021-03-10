Houston VA now offering COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans of all ages

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Houston VA is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to any veteran enrolled with the VA health care system -- regardless of their age, according to a release.

The vaccine will be available at several vaccination clinics scheduled this week. No appointment is necessary to attend any of the events listed below.

Drive-Thru and Walk-In Vaccine Clinic at Houston VA’s Main Medical Center

Veterans can enter through our Almeda gate and get the vaccine from the comfort of their car or walk into the VA Regional Office.

Wednesday through Friday, March 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to noon

Vaccine Walk-in Clinic at Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic

Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway, Suite 205, Texas City, TX 77591

Vaccine Walk-in Clinic at Rosenberg VFW Post 3903

Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Ad

1903 1st Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Veterans who attend one of these clinics will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine along with an automatic appointment to get the second dose of the vaccine.

Veterans can also make an appointment to get their vaccine at the main Houston VA medical center, by calling 713-794-8985.