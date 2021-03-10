2 killed when person they were trying to rob opens fire, sheriff says

A vehicle is seen in a ditch at the scene of a double-fatal shooting in north Harris County, Texas, on March 10, 2021.

HOUSTON – Two people were killed Wednesday when a person they were trying to rob in north Harris County opened fire, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Shelton Road.

Gonzalez said a person was eating lunch in his car when two other people walked up and tried to rob him. He said that was when the person pulled out a gun and shot the two people trying to rob him.

Gonzalez said the person jumped out of his car and fled the scene in the car believed to be driven by the two people attempting to rob him. He said the person later returned and is cooperating with investigators.

The sheriff said investigators will forward their information to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office who will decide whether charges are necessary.