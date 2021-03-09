What you need to know before and after getting a COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – In Texas right now about 2.5 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But that still means 92% of Texans have NOT been fully vaccinated.

In the coming months, you will likely have an opportunity to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. Various studies show the two-dose variants are more likely to be effective in preventing COVID-19, but put an asterisk next to that because the Johnson & Johnson efficacy study was conducted differently.

My own parents have been fully vaccinated now. Mom Pfizer, Dad Moderna. We were worried about mom’s possible reaction because of pre-existing health conditions. But no problem. Dad faired a little but not much worse after his second dose.

“I was out of sorts for about a day and a half,” Joel’s dad explains.

Some patients see more side effects the second time around.

Should I take medication before getting the vaccine?

We have heard from viewers who wanted to know if they should be taking medication before getting the vaccine.

“There is no reason for anyone to get any Tylenol or Advil before they receive their vaccine,” said “There is no reason to self-medicate. If you are taking it for another reason, like arthritis, certainly take it as scheduled.”

Dr. Deepti Mishra with Memorial Hermann said you can take those over-the-counter medicines after your vaccine dose. It turns out what you do and don’t do before getting the vaccine is important and Gloria Quintero now knows that.

“What would have happened to me if I had not spoken up?” said Quintero.

Quintero was recently vaccinated for shingles and within two weeks of that or any vaccination, you should not be vaccinated against COVID-19. In Quintero’s case, the potential problem was discovered last-minute as she was about to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There hasn’t been anything in the news about it. Warning you, letting you know if you’ve had such and such, you know, don’t get your vaccine,” said Quintero.

“If you’ve received any vaccine two weeks before getting the COVID vaccine then you may be turned away and you should avoid getting the vaccine in the two weeks after the Moderna vaccine,” explains Mishra.

Reasons why you should not get the COVID vaccine

There are other potential roadblocks you may not have heard of include people with a fever over 100.1 who should not get vaccinated. Neither should people who have had COVID-19 in the last two weeks or folks who have received plasma in the last 90 days. People with a history of severe allergic reactions should definitely consult a doctor before signing up.

Your mileage may vary but for my parents, the vaccine has not provided instant normalcy. What it has given them is the most concrete proof yet they’re getting there.

