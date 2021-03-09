‘Take me to the jewelry’: Video shows moment two men attack couple during West Oak home invasion

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the people involved in an aggravated robbery in the West Oaks area.

Police said a couple had just arrived at their home on Riverview Way near the Houston Country Club. The couple said they parked their vehicle inside their garage and went inside where they were confronted by two men who had followed them inside through the garage.

Surveillance video from inside the home caught the thieves pointing their weapon at the couple and demanding their personal property such as jewelry and other items, authorities said.

At one point, one of the suspects can be heard telling the man to “take (him) to the jewelry.” Police said the men took the items they could and fled the scene.

According to police, both are described as Black men between the ages of 16 and 22. Both are about 6 feet tall, police said.

One of the thieves was wearing a black hooded sweater with an atom and the word “Space” on the back written in white. He was also wearing dark pants and white shoes with dark patches. The other was a black sweater with dark athletic pants with white stripes down the sides and white shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects’ identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.