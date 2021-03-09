Rice Stadium to become vaccination site starting March 15

HOUSTON – St. Luke’s Health announced Monday that Rice Stadium will be a new appointment-only vaccination site starting on March 15.

The stadium -- utilized in a partnership with Rice University -- will be used to administer vaccines to the most vulnerable populations, including health care workers, seniors, underserved communities, and school and child care center/adult care center personnel.

Vaccinations will be given Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of July.

The Rice Stadium vaccine clinic, located at 2200 University Blvd. (South Stadium Entrance), is not a drive-through clinic and is by appointment only. People who qualify for the distribution phases and are interested in receiving the vaccine must fill out an online form at stlukeshealth.org/CovidVaccine to be placed on the waitlist for future vaccine appointments. People without Internet access can register for the waiting list by calling 281-407-8137. It is required that all visitors wear a face covering and maintain a physical distance while on campus and within the vaccination clinic.

Vaccine clinic hours are subject to change based upon vaccine availability, according to officials. The stadium site is located adjacent to the Metro Red Line light rail corridor and near numerous Metro bus lines stops within walking distance.

“We are honored and proud to partner with such a historic institution to continue to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations,” said Doug Lawson, Ph.D., CEO of St. Luke’s Health, and senior vice president of operations, Texas Division, CommonSpirit Health. “The iconic Rice Stadium is large and functional and conducive to an efficient clinic operation. We are looking forward to collaborating with the leadership at Rice University to continue to vaccinate our communities as quickly and safely as possible.”

“We’re pleased to provide Rice Stadium as a vaccination clinic site for Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center,” said Kevin Kirby, Rice’s vice president for administration. “We consider Baylor St. Luke’s and all of the other institutions in the Texas Medical Center our partners and neighbors, and this is one way we can contribute to each other’s missions. We’re especially pleased that this clinic will focus on vaccinating underserved populations in our city as part of our commitment to the Houston community. "

St. Luke’s Health is prioritizing individuals who meet the state’s criteria for distribution at all its vaccine sites, including adults ages 65 and older, individuals with chronic conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and people who work in school and child care/adult care operations. St. Luke’s Health is proactively reaching out to area schools/districts and care centers to develop plans for vaccinating eligible staff.

For more information or to be added to the waiting list, visit stlukeshealth.org/CovidVaccine.