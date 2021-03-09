Pregnant woman shot multiple times during a wake service in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot multiple times during a wake service in northeast Houston.

On Saturday, March 6, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 6817 Homestead Road around 8 p.m.

Police say Zatovia Broussard, who is four months pregnant, was attending a wake service with her boyfriend when an unknown suspect started shooting at them.

Broussard was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Her boyfriend was also transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting or suspects to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.