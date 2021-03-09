Local gym to offer dedicated section for mask wearers

HOUSTON – When Texas’ COVID-19 occupancy and mask restrictions are lifted Wednesday, a chain of gyms statewide will offer its members a choice: mask or no mask.

24 Hour Fitness said it designates a “club within a club” for customers who don’t feel comfortable exercising without a mask. The areas will be equipped with cardio and strength equipment. Meantime, masks won’t be required to wear in the gym’s main space.

“This has been a tough time for all of us and we just want to make sure that we’re allowing every member to be comfortable and get what they want in here,” said Gregory Johnson, general manager, 24 Hour Fitness located on the 1500 block of W 18th Street near the Heights area.

The option will be made available at each of 24 Hour Fitness’ 18 Houston-area locations, 38 total statewide. Beginning Wednesday, each will operate at 100% occupancy.

The gym will maintain its COVID-19 cleaning protocol, which includes cleanup of equipment every thirty minutes, with sanitizer, towels, and disinfectant stations situated throughout the gym.

“It’s very important that you stay healthy,” Johnson said, adding the gym has clocked in approximately 17,000 workouts a month since reopening during the pandemic.

Masks and social distancing will continue to be encouraged on the main floor, Johnson said, as will employees to wear their mask.

The gym keeps its full COVID-19 protocol online.

Click here to read the gym’s COVID-19 safety plan: https://www.24hourfitness.com/company/health_first/