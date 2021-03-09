Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss state’s border security efforts

MISSION, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday at 12 p.m. to discuss the state’s border security efforts amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The news conference is scheduled for noon as will be held at the Texas-Mexico border. Prior to speaking, Abbott will take part in an aerial tour of the border and receive a briefing from the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.