Commissioner Shelly Botkin resigns from Public Utility Commission of Texas after winter storm

HOUSTON – Shelly Botkin joins a long list of commissioners who have resigned from their roles with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the agency that regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, after the deadly winter storm in February.

Botkin turned in her resignation Monday, which was effective immediately.

READ: Public Utility Commission chair resigns after Texas officials criticize management of power outages

She was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 11, 2018, to serve as a commissioner on the PUC, for a term set to expire on Sept. 1, 2025, according to the Public Utility Commission. Prior to being appointed, Botkins worked for ERCOT as director of corporate communications and government relations. She also worked in the Texas Capitol as a senior policy analyst on business, regulatory, and environmental issues for two state senators and for both the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House for 10 years, according to her bio.