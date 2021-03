HOUSTON – A man who was chased around and shot in the middle of the street in Midtown Monday has died, police said.

Investigators said there are reports that two people in a vehicle were going after the man before shooting him down in the 2900 block of Fannin around 2:32 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

As of now, police said no suspect information has been released and police don’t have anyone in custody.