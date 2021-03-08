Fort Bend County Judge KP George announces childcare voucher program aimed to assist county families impacted by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George will announce the county has approved the Federal CARES Act funding to support families with eligible childcare expenses Monday in a press conference at 10 a.m.

The announcement will take place at the Historic County Courthouse, located on the 2nd Floor Commissioners Courtroom in Richmond, Texas.

Qualified families can receive a childcare voucher valued at $500.00 per child. Up to three vouchers per family. Officials said there are more than 180 childcare facilities to choose from.

The childcare voucher can be used at any participating licensed childcare facility in Fort Bend County.

Online applications began on March 1, 2021. Please visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov.

In order to be eligible for the program, you must follow the following criteria:

Fort Bend resident

The child must be under 13 years of age

Meet income level criteria

Have experienced income loss due to COVID-19

A question and answer session will follow after the press conference with George and county officials.

Ad

To learn more about the Fort Bend County Childcare Program, visit: https://bit.ly/3be1ZMU