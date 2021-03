HOUSTON – Chick-fil-A will open a new location in Houston’s Sharpstown area next week.

Located off of the US-59 freeway feeder near Houston Baptist University’s campus at 7539 SW Freeway, the new location will open at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 8.

The restaurant will operate 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Initially, the new location, which will employ some 120 people, will open for drive-thru service only.

For more information about the new Chick-fil-A location, click here.