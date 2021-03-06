Houston woman sent to federal prison for attempting to import over $1M in meth

HOUSTON – A 21-year-old Houston woman was sent to federal prison after being convicted for attempting to import approximately 55 kilograms of meth, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Heidy Jackaline Diaz pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2020, and will serve a 70-month sentence, immediately followed by three years of supervised of release.

On May 23, 3020, Diaz arrived at the Hidalgo Port of Entry driving a Ford truck and applied for admission into the United States from Mexico, according to a release. During an inspection, officials conducted an X-ray examination of the vehicle which showed anomalies in the gas tank area of the vehicle, according to a release. A K-9 also alerted officials that the truck had a presence of narcotics.

Officials seized more than 120 pounds of meth with a street value of over $1 million.

Diaz admitted that she was trying to import the meth into the United States from Mexico to deliver them to another person in McAllen, according to a release. She said she was supposed to be paid $3,000 for the delivery, according to a release.

Diaz will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future, according to a release.