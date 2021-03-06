Houston police searching for man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Edwin Yovany Amaya Silva, 31, is described as a Hispanic male approximately 5′08″, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Between November 2018 and January of 2020, Silva sexually abused a child victim in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street in Houston, Texas, officials said in a release.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. The public can report information at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.