HCSO: Driver killed in rollover crash

HARRIS COUNTY – A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a rollover crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office

At approximately 6:26 p.m. Friday, the woman, identified as Kori Lynn Mixon, was driving a white 2003 Honda CR-V northbound in the 9400 block of W Grand Parkway North. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Mixon failed to drive in a single lane and struck a concrete barrier, causing the car to rollover several times.

Mixon “steered hard” to the right in a last-second attempt to exit, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Mixon was declared dead at the scene.

The only passenger, her husband Jorge Branas, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Branas was transported to Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital for treatment.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.