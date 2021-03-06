Harris County deputies searching for 42-year-old woman reported missing

HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman reported missing last week.

Andrea Abshire was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 24 getting into a black Mazda Miata convertible in the 12300 Block of FM 1960 W, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans. She was carrying a grey and black backpack and a camo purse.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Division at 713-755-7427 or the Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.