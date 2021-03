Tide Cleaners offer free laundry services to Houston residents impacted by the winter storms.

HOUSTON – Tide is stepping up for Houstonians.

The laundry detergent company is providing free laundry services for those impacted by last month’s winter storm.

Interested families can drop off their clothes, grab a ticket and pick up the laundry the same day.

The services are available at True Light MBC at 7120 N. Main St.

Drop-offs are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions, contact Tanya Debose at 281-924-5500.