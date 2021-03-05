St. Luke’s United holding public vigil to honor 500,000+ lives lost to COVID-19

HOUSTON – St. Luke’s United Methodist Church is hosting a vigil in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Church members honored those lives with 500 luminarias placed on the front lawn of both Westheimer and Gethsemane campuses.

On Friday, the Westheimer campus located at 3471 Westheimer in Houston will have the final vigil from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Lent is a time when the church comes face-to-face with our own mortality, and the COVID-19 pandemic made this reality unavoidable. During this season of Lent, we are devastated by the loss of more than 500,000 lives to this virus and want to honor the memories of those who passed with 500 luminarias lit around the front lawn of the church,” the church stated.

The community is free to come to walk among the luminarias to pray, reflect, and keep the memories of those we lost this year alive.