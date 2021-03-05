PUC, ERCOT to futher investigate statewide blackouts during winter storm

Discussions over fallout following the deadly winter storm are far from over. On Friday, two separate but important meetings will be taking place regarding the cold weather power outages.

The Public Utilities Commission, which is charged with overseeing ERCOT, is scheduled to meet Friday at 9:30 a.m. This meeting comes after several developments came out during Thursday’s senate committee meeting regarding the winter storm power failure.

During Thursday’s Senate committee meeting, KPRC 2 learned the PUC allowed energy prices to hit the max, $9,000 per megawatt-hour during the storm, at ERCOT’s request.

ERCOT’s vice president Kenan Ogelman explained to state senators those storm-related prices are why it is owed more than $2 billion from energy companies that cannot pay their bill. Two companies have already filed for bankruptcy, and now lawmakers are worried this could lead to more fall out and a financial crisis.

State sen. John Whitmire (D) said the companies “were paying such high prices for the gas to keep the lights on that now the bills are due, they don’t have the revenue.”

Ogleman explained how energy prices spiked to the cap during the storm because it needed to ensure every possible power plant was pumping power into the Texas grid. He said the storm was causing fluctuating prices, which can inadvertently put a power producer in reserve status.

“The system was generating prices consistent with the protocols that we have had,” Ogleman said.

Also Thursday, KPRC 2 learned Bill Magness, the CEO of ERCOT who was recently fired, will not seek or accept his severance.

ERCOT’s Technical Advisory Committee has scheduled a special meeting at 1 p.m. to review the cold weather event.