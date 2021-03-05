Houston rapper Chucky Trill shot, killed before All-Star weekend in Atlanta, manager confirms

An up-and-coming rapper Chucky Trill from Houston was killed in a shooting early Friday morning in the Atlanta area.

HOUSTON – An up-and-coming rapper from Houston was killed in a shooting Friday morning in Atlanta.

Chucky Trill, whose real name is Corey Detiege, was in Atlanta to perform at a virtual event and make music connections during the NBA All-Star weekend, according to Boneafide Management.

According to the Gwinnett County Police, the department responded to the shooting before 3 a.m. on Interstate 85 south near Jimmy Carter Blvd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a stopped vehicle and one male victim. Police believe the shooting had taken place on the interstate.

Detiege was shot at least once and died at the hospital, police said.

Detiege, who is from South Park, touted many connections to the rap community in Houston.

His father was a rapper in the group Trinity Garden Cartel back in the 90s under Rap-A-Lot Record. While he was also managed by Bone of Boneafied Entertainment, who also manages Bun B.

Ad

“Damn. This was a good man,” Bun B wrote on Instagram Friday. “Humble. Hard-working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent. Queen saw him and told @boneafied “That boy is good. If he don’t have a manager you should do it.” And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let’s keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill”

Atlanta rapper Dirty Redd World said he was with Chucky Trill moments before he died.

“(Streets don’t love a soul). My lil brother died in my arms, that’s a feeling I will never shake,” he wrote on Instagram Friday along with several photos of the two.

Other local rap legends also shared condolences for the rapper’s untimely death.

“Man never thought I’ll be making a post like this for you Lil’ kinfolk... Dam Corey!!! Rest up. I know Gator was right there to greet you fam. Streets don’t love nobody,” said C Note of the Botany Boyz.

Ad

“I saw what @boneafied saw in you,” Lil Flip wrote in part on Instagram. “Pure talent and a humble so as well. I’m glad I got to interview you on my podcast and we definitely had a great time.”

Detectives said there is currently no description of the suspect’s vehicle nor an explanation of the shooting or events that lead up to the shooting. Detectives are asking those who have information to call the police at 770-513-5300.