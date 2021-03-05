Houston NAACP honors TSU students from 1960 sit-in protest against segregation

HOUSTON – On this day, more than 60 years ago a group of Texas Southern University sparked a movement that would lead to desegregation in our city within a year.

On Thursday, members of the community honored this moment in history with a march and a new call for justice.

On March 4, 1960, the brave students from Texas Southern University marched to the Weingarten’s grocery store, sat down at the counter and asked to be served. It was the first sit-in protest in Houston.

Many students took part in Thursday’s march.

“It took bravery to do that, especially at that time. So, the least we can do is to come together and honor what they did,” Javion Cox said.

Several groups like Pure Justice were proud to be a part of the movement.

“To make sure we are focusing on those issues which plague us like racism that’s embedded into our institutions and policies,” said Sasha Legette, executive director of Pure Justice.

Supporters also called for justice and to keep fighting for several issues like equality, economic opportunities, and discrimination.

Earlier this week, the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and “no-knock” warrants in drug cases at the federal level.

“It ignited the nation and the world to say that policing was not a problem for him but a problem that plagued communities of color for a very long time,” Legette said.

Attorney Ben Crump released a statement:

“On behalf of the family of George Floyd, we are deeply gratified and grateful for the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives in passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, responding to the mandate issued by thousands of Americans who took to the streets last summer to raise their voices for change. This represents a major step forward to reform the relationship between police officers and communities of color and impose accountability on law enforcement officers whose conscious decisions preserve the life or cause the death of Americans, including so many people of color. Now we urge the Senate to follow suit and send this important legislation to President Biden.”

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it will need at least 10 Republican votes. It would ban neck restraints at a federal level.

Mayor Turner proclaimed March 4, 2021, Progressive Youth Association Day.