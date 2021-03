Investigation underway after body washes ashore near Hilton hotel in Pasadena on March 5, 2021.

PASADENA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body washed ashore Friday afternoon near the Hilton Hotel on Clear Lake, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The body was reportedly found at 7:57 a.m. at the hotel located at 3307 East NASA Parkway.

Police said they are still trying to determine if the person’s death was the result of a homicide.

The person’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.