Police and crews are working to assess the scene after a school bus overturned in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 8:22 a.m. Thursday on West Road and Wildhaven Lake Drive in the Cypress area near Lone Star College.

The bus was for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. Authorities said the two adults and nine children were evaluated. No one had life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This is a developing story.