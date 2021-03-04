Robbery suspect killed, baby critically injured in officer-involved shooting in SW Houston, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect is dead and a bystander’s baby is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Houston police said.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 7900 block of Southwest Freeway around 11:23 p.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle that was suspected in a robbery. The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, police said.

Investigators said the chase went onto the Beltway and then onto the Southwest Freeway feeder road. The suspect then crashed and stopped at a gas station at 7931 Southwest Freeway, police said. Officers said the suspect then got out and jumped into another vehicle, where a mother was attempting to put gas in her vehicle. Officers said they approached the suspect and spotted a weapon. Police said a 15-year HPD veteran officer fired multiple shots at the suspect, killing him.

During the incident, investigators said a 1-year-old baby was hit by gunfire while sitting in the back seat. The child is currently in critical condition, police said. Police said officers tried to give medical treatment to both the baby and suspect before EMS arrived. The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance, officers said. According to investigators, no officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.