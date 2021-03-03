‘You’re subject to arrest for criminal trespass’: Acevedo issues message regarding private businesses, masks

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released a sturdy message for those who do not comply with private businesses’ policies on wearing masks after Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded the statewide mask order.

In the video, Acevedo wanted to remind residents that private entities and private businesses have a legal right to require customers to wear a mask. He said if a person goes to a business that requires you to wear a mask, to please wear the mask or take your business elsewhere.

Acevedo said for those who do not comply or leave the business are subjected to arrest for criminal trespass. He said the department is not interested in arresting people and ask for residents to make good choices.

“If you go to a business and they tell you to wear a mask, please either wear the mask or decide to take your business elsewhere. Just remember that if you remain in the business after being asked to leave, you are subject to arrest for criminal trespass,” Acevedo said.

He said by May, every American will have access to a vaccine and will be close to winning the battle against COVID-19.

“If at all possible, mask up Houston. The life you save may be someone you love,” Acevedo said.

Watch the video below: