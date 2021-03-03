Tomball venue planning to hold large events after governor’s latest executive order

TOMBALL, Texas – Venues are now going over safety protocol after Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order allowing businesses to operate at 100% capacity and ending the statewide mask mandate.

The Sans Souci Ballroom is no stranger to large events and known for its extravagant chandeliers, which sparkle above the large venue space.

“We do have our foyer, with the biggest Chandelier in Texas,” said Lidice Ortiz, the manager of the venue.

The wedding and special event venue has multiple spaces, including a ballroom, marble ceremony space, an outdoor venue, gardens and fountains. However, when the pandemic came, changes and adjustments had to be made.

“(The pandemic) was new for everyone,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said venues everywhere were impacted with cancellations, postponements and unexpected costs and accommodations. Ortiz said they also operate Enchanted Cypress, which has also been heavily impacted by the pandemic and restrictions.

“We are practicing social distancing, wearing masks; we have been protecting and covering food,” Ortiz said.

After the executive order, which will be in effect on March 10, Ortiz said they will welcome more business, but said its top priority is safety for their employees and guests.

”Our venue has been exploring new safety protocols,” Ortiz said.

The goal she said is to maintain a healthy balance and open up with precaution.

“We need to stand together and move our economy with all precautions,” Ortiz said.

The staff at both Sans Souci Ballroom and Enchanted Cypress will still continue to use PPE.

“We will use the masks until everybody will be vaccinated and we will be safe,” Ortiz said.

As for guests, Ortiz said it will ultimately be up to the customer holding the event and the guests; however, the venue will encourage it.

“We really recommend that they wear masks, they must have social distancing if they want everyone to be safe,” Ortiz said.

As for capacity, she said their team generally never books a place at its full capacity and will continue to make decisions based on the context and nature of each event. Ultimately, she said her team will do their best to make smart decisions and keep everyone safe.

“It’s our responsibility as a society for everyone to take care of one another,” Ortiz said. “We cannot be behind walls. We need to stand together and move our economy with all precautions. We need to keep being safe, but we need to keep working.”

More info: https://sanssoucihouston.com/