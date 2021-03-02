63ºF

This is what people are saying about Gov. Abbott’s lifting of business restrictions, mask mandate

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
Greg Abbott
,
Texas
,
masks
,
coronavirus
,
COVID-19
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wears a face mask as he arrives for a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is lifting business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate starting next week, prompting people to share their thoughts on the matter on social media.

Here are some of the social media posts citing Abbott’s actions.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

