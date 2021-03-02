This is what people are saying about Gov. Abbott’s lifting of business restrictions, mask mandate

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is lifting business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate starting next week, prompting people to share their thoughts on the matter on social media.
Here are some of the social media posts citing Abbott’s actions.
Don't miss it. #Abbott's choosing Texas Independence Day (March 2) to lift Covid restrictions is a dog whistle to secessionists & insurrectionists.— Robert Swann (@RBSwann) March 2, 2021
I just can’t believe this decision! No good will come of this-except votes, because that is all these crooked bastards care about😒 #Abbott how many times can you fail us in 30 days?😒 #GoBeto— Martine (@Martine_MCM) March 2, 2021
#Texas going down the hill with #Abbott. Great for businesses to be open but your health & safety are not important enough. #maskmandate #maskup #COVID19 #COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/ZaHiUfJ4IZ— Marty Killian (@martykillian) March 2, 2021
It appears the only good thing to come from the Texas Winter Blackout was to force Abbott to do something to end his long slide down the drain.— therealarod1984 (@therealarod1984) March 2, 2021
I'll take it! Buh Bye Texas Covid Mandates!!!!#TexasIndependenceDay #abbott #texasmaskmandate #finallyhttps://t.co/z7hop9SvpK
Should we applaud elected officials as liberators when they finally end policies that they never should have enacted in the first place? #texasmask #texas #abbott #gregabbott— Clayton Craddock (@ClaytonCraddock) March 2, 2021
Looks like I’m back staying home as much as possible #Abbott— Chris Blake (@ChrisCBlake) March 2, 2021
#Texas 🧠#Abbott pic.twitter.com/GPltNaaHx7— Surprise Olive🫒 (@BizarroBorgBabe) March 2, 2021
#HeyAbbott!!! #Gov #Abbott (#R-#TX) announces all #businesses in the state can #reopen and #ends the #statewide #mask #mandate:https://t.co/vCFTegT1bj pic.twitter.com/W3q0KdfMJ0— #Jesus2pointO (@FredOneonine) March 2, 2021
@GregAbbott_TX is opening Texas too soon.@SenTedCruz ran off to Mexico while his constituents suffered and then threw his kids under the bus.— Texas Deserves Better (@better4texas) March 2, 2021
Texas needs better representation. #Texas #COVID19 #Cruz #Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott: “It is now time to open Texas 100%, no masks”— DES (@331DES) March 2, 2021
the world: pic.twitter.com/LGfUCtK2Vl
New Texas motto: “STAY AWAY IF YOU WANT TO LIVE” #COVID19 #TexasIndependenceDay #COVIDIOT #Covid_19 #Abbott #AbbottResign #AbbottFailedTexas #dfw #atx #san #cc #elp #hou #Texas #MaskUp #COVIDIOTS #TrumpVirus #AbbottVirus #tx— Daniel Gansle (@danielgansle) March 2, 2021
Good luck to my family and friends in Texas, especially in Austin. Your government is making some very poor decisions. - “Gov. Greg Abbott to lift Texas mask mandate and open state ‘100 percent’ - NBC News” #texas #covid #abbott https://t.co/FDZwkMT7Zw— Joshua Kramer (@joshua_kramer) March 2, 2021
First Covid, then the storm, then no electricity or water, then Ted Cruz, and now #Abbott and more Covid. Texas is screwed.— Zachariah (@Mikerochip_1) March 2, 2021
Maybe #Abbott's unaware that Texas has been fully open since last summer. Stores are crowded, restaurants are packed when I pop in for pick-up. All that's going to change starting next Wednesday is a vast reduction in #mask wearing. #Texas— Cassie (@CapriciousCas) March 2, 2021
Come thruuu #Texas! Shoutout to Governor Abbott for setting what I hope is the trend!https://t.co/JGgcBUdgwu#tuesdayvibe #TuesdayMotivations #Abbott— Brittany L. Coley (@BrittanyLColey) March 2, 2021
Such an idiot. Texas became the laughing stock of the world (along with #TedCruz) and now, to show that "TX is back," #Abbott is removing mandatory masks, further endangering the health and safety of Texans. When is someone going to #RecallAbbott and #RecallTedCruz? https://t.co/18oMpp4dsK— gebemartinez (@gebemartinez) March 2, 2021
It's official. Between the power grid, ending the mask mandate, opening businesses to 100%, and fire ants, Texas is trying to kill us. #texas #abbott #COVID19— three legged cat (@3leggedleelu) March 2, 2021
TEXAS!!! So happy to be part of a Republican state! @GregAbbott_TX #Texas #GOP #ForThePeople #Abbott— RC 🇺🇸💪 (@rmanzo77) March 2, 2021
Any MORE proof Texas is being run by MORONS? #Cruz #Abbott #Coryn— Mary (@lovealaska1105) March 2, 2021
*Newsflash* Gov. Greg Abbott says it is now time to open Texas 100%, end statewide mask mandate.— Chris Sapphire (@ChrisSapphire) March 2, 2021
Girl, this cake don't look baked yet!#Texas #abbott #covid
I grew up in Texas.— Damian Norfleet (@DamianNorfleet) March 2, 2021
My family lives in Texas.
I am in my feelings right now.#Texas #AbbottAnnouncement #Abbott
I have family that live in #Texas. They love it. Some may not agree with #Abbott’s approach, but a lot of people (including liberals) are migrating there. https://t.co/SJKN5IHptj— Juan Sepulveda (@MongoosePower17) March 2, 2021
Man....I agree ... open it up.... but I saw what I saw firsthand in the hospital last week.... removing mask mandates is foolish at this point. 8000 positive cases in Texas yesterday alone😳 #Abbott #texas #covid #maskmandate— Kephyan Sheppard (@KephyanSheppard) March 2, 2021
#Texas is where it's at! Congratulations, wish we had a gov like #abbott— @JayO'Brien_ (@JayOBrien_73) March 2, 2021
This will surely push the masked avenger @JoeBiden into catatonic shock. #Abbott and #Texas rock today... pic.twitter.com/lpJHM7lunw— Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 2, 2021
Wow way to go #texas one bad thing after another! Or is #Abbott trying to distract everyone from his terrible power plan— The Nightmare is over! (@DEMOCRACYHASWON) March 2, 2021
Ye olde create a- /— Shad from DC (@shadfromdc) March 2, 2021
super spreader state so they-/
forget the ice storm. /#texas #abbott #haiku #SnowInTexas #WearAFuckingMask #facemask #prayfortexas
Texas has its own power grid, now this. This is simply Texas being Texas. #texas #secession #deepintheheartoftexas #riptexas #AbbottAnnouncement #abbott https://t.co/bjo3zJYX3C— Mike Robles (@mikeroblesbuzz) March 2, 2021
