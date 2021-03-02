Hyperloop Technology: When is it coming to Texas?

HOUSTON – The Hyperloop technology could revolutionize ground transportation, it’s set to be faster than high-speed trains by leaps and bounds, with the potential to take passengers from Dallas to Houston in minutes. Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes spoke with AECOM to see when Texas could see this technology.

Hyperloop: What is it?

The concept first coined by Elon Musk in 2013 is still in development by a number of companies worldwide, one of them being AECOM. This is a type of futuristic technology that would be a game changer for ground transportation. A trip that usually takes four hours, for example, Dallas to Houston, could now take you just 20 minutes.

How does it work?

Steven Duong, AECOM’s lead consultant for the Texas Hyperloop proposal, has a simple explanation: “It’s a form of high-speed transportation that moves people very quickly, autonomously using electricity,” and magnetic levitation. So think about this-- the same basic idea behind an air hockey table and how the puck effortlessly glides and levitates across the table. Passengers are in a sealed tube, with low air pressure, powered by electricity, and able to travel free of air resistance or friction, due to the magnetic levitation.

Is it safe?

“Honestly, the experience is very similar to riding a train or flying an airplane, even though you’re moving this quickly, you’re just moving at airline speeds,” said Duong.

Ok, when is it coming to Texas?

Duong tells us Texas could see it in the coming two decades, but to keep in mind, the technology is still in its early stages of development.

“Going from nothing to something so real leads us to believe we’re talking about years, and sometimes a decade but not necessarily 30 40 50 years before we see this technology,” Duong said.