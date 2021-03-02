Humble ISD students build tiny homes for veterans experiencing homelessness

HUMBLE, Texas – Humble Independent School District students are hammering out better futures for area veterans. Some students at Kingwood Park High School and Summer Creek High School are building tiny homes for homeless heroes and it’s not just an act of kindness, it’s also being used as a teaching tool.

Tuesday morning, U.S. Air Force Veteran Jeffrey Jacobs toured his future home that’s currently under construction at Kingwood Park High school.

“Service is the heart of our school and this project just symbolizes all of that,” said Principal of Kingwood Park High School, Lisa Drabing.

The home was designed by Kingwood Park High School student, Parker Ryan. He and about a dozen of his classmates worked on the home since November.

“Getting to see my projects come to reality has really been eye-opening to me and has really helped me decide what career I want to pursue,” said Ryan.

The home is approximately 200 square feet and features a modern design, which will include heating and air condition.

“Most kids don’t get to do this, I mean we are grateful for our sponsors, we are grateful for all the money we received from donors because without that we would be nothing,” said student, Garrett Estes. However, Estes said what he appreciates most, is giving back to a hero who served our country. “It brings that feeling into your heart, it’s like nothing else,” said Estes.

Once complete, the home will be taken to the Langetree Retreat & Eco Center in Liberty County, where Jacobs will live.