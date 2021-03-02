Have you seen this man? 76-year-old with dementia sought

HOUSTON – Have you seen Luat Trinh?

The 76-year-old man with dementia went missing on Monday after he left on a bike in an unknown direction at the 2200 block of Woodland Park Drive.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a lime-colored bike helmet.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If anyone has any information or seen him please call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, attention West Side Patrol 20 District.