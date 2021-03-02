Applications are open: Chick-fil-A gives back to nonprofit organizations through Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

HOUSTON – Nonprofits and organizations serving communities of color in the Houston area can now apply for $5 million in grants through the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards.

Applications opened Tuesday, and Chick-Fil-A said grants range from $50,000 to $350,000. Organizations in the U.S. and Canada that are currently making an impact in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for applications is May 31.

The True Inspiration Awards were created to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since 2015, Chick-fil-A has awarded $290,000 in the Houston area.

For more information, go to chick-fil-a.com/true-inspiration-awards.