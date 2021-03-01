Man shot while sitting in passenger seat of car on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are trying to find who shot and killed a man while he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Houston’s south side Monday.

The deadly shooting happened on Arbor Street and Emancipation Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said.

According to investigators, they are unsure whether the shooter ran up to the car or if the shooter was in another car when the shots were fired.

Police said the driver of the car the victim was in was gone when officers arrived. Investigators said the witnesses who heard the shooting are being interviewed.