City of La Porte investigating ‘strong natural gas odor’ impacting Deer Park, Pasadena area

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
La Porte
,
pasadena
,
Deer park
,
harris county
kprc (KPRC)

LA PORTE, Texas – Investigation underway after a strong natural gas odor affecting the Deer Park and Pasadena area, according to La Porte Emergency Management.

Harris County Pollution Control and La Porte Fire Department are investigating the cause of the odor.

League City officials tweeted that its volunteer fire department and police department are investigating the odor as well.

Officials said the smell is not coming from League City and ask residents to take precautions if they are in a sensitive health group.

During a Houston mayor’s press conference, Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena said they have received several calls of a smell of natural gas in the Clear Lake area and wanted to ensure the public that it’s not a gas leak. Pena said that officials went into the area to investigate and have not found a source and believe it is just the odorant that’s added to the natural gas.

Pena reminded residents that if they smell a gas-like odor in their home, to leave and call the fire department.

This is a developing story.

