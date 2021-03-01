City of La Porte investigating ‘strong natural gas odor’ impacting Deer Park, Pasadena area

LA PORTE, Texas – Investigation underway after a strong natural gas odor affecting the Deer Park and Pasadena area, according to La Porte Emergency Management.

Harris County Pollution Control and La Porte Fire Department are investigating the cause of the odor.

The City of La Porte is aware of a strong natural gas odor in the city. The La Porte Fire Department and Harris County Pollution Control are investigating. This odor is also affecting Deer Park and Pasadena. We will keep you updated as we receive more information. pic.twitter.com/i5COwzMVYL — La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) March 1, 2021

League City officials tweeted that its volunteer fire department and police department are investigating the odor as well.

Officials said the smell is not coming from League City and ask residents to take precautions if they are in a sensitive health group.

The League City Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department are investigating the strange odor being detected citywide. It is not coming from League City. At this time we do not know what the odor is coming from. Take precautions if you are in a sensitive health group. pic.twitter.com/f50b0e8Yyv — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) March 1, 2021

During a Houston mayor’s press conference, Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena said they have received several calls of a smell of natural gas in the Clear Lake area and wanted to ensure the public that it’s not a gas leak. Pena said that officials went into the area to investigate and have not found a source and believe it is just the odorant that’s added to the natural gas.

Pena reminded residents that if they smell a gas-like odor in their home, to leave and call the fire department.

This is a developing story.