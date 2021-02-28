The Halal Guys opens new downtown Houston outpost

Halal Guys will hold a grand opening for its new downtown Houston location on Tuesday, March 2.

The new location at 609 Main Street will occupy 3,400 square feet and offer seating for up to 38 diners.

Founded in 1990, The Halal Guys began as a hot dog cart in New York City and has since grown into fast-casual Halal food restaurant franchise with locations worldwide, including six Houston locations at 609 Main Street, 3821 Farnham Street, 6609 Main Street, 3008 Ella Boulevard, 11700 Westheimer Road and 10111 Louetta Road.

The Halal menu features gyro and chicken platters, sandwiches, baba ghanoush, and baklava among other fast-casual options.

“We love Houston and are thrilled to be opening our sixth location here,” said Masroor Fatany, local franchise owner for The Halal Guys, in a recent release. “Our brand new design tells the story of where we’ve been and showcases our street cart roots, as well as where we’re going with some cool local elements we think Houstonians will love. We’re looking forward to being able to provide our delicious halal food and unparalleled customer service to even more fans in Houston. Houston has supported us tremendously through the pandemic, and we hope to continue to serve this community.”

For additional information, visit thehalalguys.com.