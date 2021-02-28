Man, child killed in car crash in north Harris County, sheriff confirms

A man and a child were killed in a car crash Saturday night in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on Twitter.

Harris County deputies responded to a major multi-vehicle crash at 14700 North Freeway, at the northbound service road near Airtex Drive. Officials described the victim as a male in his 20s and a child between 8 and 10 years old.

Investigators said two people were injured at the scene, and one was temporarily trapped in a vehicle. The injured occupants were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The northbound service road and westbound lanes of Airtex Drive are currently shut down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.