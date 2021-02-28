79ºF

HPD: 4 people injured in shooting in northwest Houston

KPRC 2 Staff

HOUSTON – 4 people were injured Sunday in a shooting in a northwest Houston parking lot, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 13700 block of Northwest Freeway.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

