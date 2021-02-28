HPD: 4 people injured in shooting in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – 4 people were injured Sunday in a shooting in a northwest Houston parking lot, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 13700 block of Northwest Freeway.

Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at 13700 Northwest Fwy. Initial information is that 4 people have been shot and transported by ambulance to the hospital. CC12 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2021

The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.