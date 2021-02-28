HCSO: Man fatally shot in Highlands area

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HIGHLANDS, Texas – A man was shot and killed early Sunday in the Highlands area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location in the 100 block of Del Monte Lane in reference to a shooting. On arrival, units located a male gunshot victim dead at the scene, said Sgt. Sidney Miller with HCSO Homicide Unit.

Witnesses told investigators they heard at least two gunshots. When they went outside, they saw the victim lying in a yard and observed a black Dodge Charger and possibly another vehicle, a black Ford Ranger, fleeing the scene. The Dodge Charger drove northbound while the Ford Ranger drove southbound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.