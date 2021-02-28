Community holds vigil for teenage brothers hit, killed during ‘underground street racing’

HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon for a chance for the community to say their final goodbyes.

Decarerick Kennedy was only 16 years old. His younger brother Faybian Hoisington was 14. Both were victims of “underground street racing,” according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Houston teenagers were staying with their grandma for the weekend when they attended a car meetup that was taking place nearly. On their way home, they were hit by a car and later died.

Investigators said a yellow 2018 Chevy Camaro hit a Chevy Malibu at a high rate of speed on the Northwest Freeway near Little York. The collision sent the Chevy Malibu off the road and hit the boys and another man.

The brothers were rushed to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, officials said.

“Losing one kid is hard. Two makes it even harder. So we just want to show our love and support... let her know the community is behind you,” said the brothers’ cousin Lyndon Stamps.

The driver of that Camaro was identified as 22-year-old Andrew Mock. He was arrested and charged with three-man slaughter charges.

His bond was set at $80,000.