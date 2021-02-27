Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old man last seen in Spring

A Silver Alert was issued for a 66-year-old man last seen in Spring.

Rickie Dillard was last seen at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 17000 block of South Cypress Villas Drive in Spring, TX.

Dillard is described as a Black male weighing 200 pounds and standing 6 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a long gray fleece robe, gray sweatpants and black shoes. Dillard has a dent on his forehead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427.