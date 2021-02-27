Several officers, 1 civilian injured after suspected intoxicated driver strikes patrol vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Several officers and a civilian were injured Saturday morning after a suspected intoxicated driver struck a patrol vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

At about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, several deputy constables and an officer with the Splendora Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on the Eastex Freeway near East River Road in Montgomery County when a civilian driver traveling northbound in a Tesla struck a patrol vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash involving two additional patrol cars and another civilian vehicle.

The citizen constable deputies had pulled over prior to the crash sustained serious injuries in the incident and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Several deputies and a police K9 were treated for minor injuries.

The Tesla driver was not injured.

There was no indication the Tesla driver attempted to slow down before striking the patrol vehicle, said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden.

The Tesla driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and intoxicated assault, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

“People have to quit drinking and driving,” said Constable Hayden. “Enough is enough.”