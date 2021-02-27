Residents at senior apartment complex go over a week without water

KATY – Liquid salvation has arrived at the Providence Place Apartment Homes in Katy.

“Thank God!” said Tyrone Evan, who has been a resident at the senior living apartment complex for the last five years.

Evan said residents, who are all 55 years old and older, were without running water for over a week.

“A lot of people’s apartments flooded,” said Evan. “My washer and dryer flooded and it just got to the point where it was just, bad.”

How bad?

Evans said the apartment’s pool became their water source.

“We had to get water from the pool in order for us to flush our toilets,” he said. “When you get water and stuff from the pool, you can’t bathe and stuff in that water. You know what I’m saying.”

Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey secured the trucks to bring water to the complex. He said while the water restoration was a positive step, but challenges remain.

“These are senior citizens, here they are not able to carry buckets of water like a lot of other folks,” said Ramsey.

Ad

Ramsey’s team said the property complex is responsible for repairs adding these aren’t first-world problems.

“I have traveled all over the world, been in many what people call third world countries. This is a lot of what we are experiencing here today,” said Ramsey.

A manager at the complex said they have been working nonstop to fix the pipes, and they blame the electric company for the power failure that resulted in the pipes bursting.