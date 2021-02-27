HPD: 6 men injured in shooting

HOUSTON – Six men were injured late Friday in a shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a location in the 8700 block of Beechnut Street near S Gessner Road in reference to a shooting. On arrival, units located a gunshot victim suffering a graze wound to the head and “rounds to the torso,” said Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, said Willkens.

Investigators located five additional victims, all adult males, at another area hospital. The men had been transported from the scene via private vehicle. One man was in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is in its preliminary stages. Willkens said numerous casings, a pistol and “a lot of blood” were left at the scene.

Willkens said investigators don’t yet know what instigated the shooting.

“We’re putting the pieces together, trying to find out exactly what occurred,” said Willkins.