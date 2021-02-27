Feeding America: KPRC 2 to air special program Saturday, February 27

KPRC 2 will air a one hour special Saturday evening at 8pm to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization supporting food banks and food pantries in Texas and across the country.
The program produced by The Grand Ole Opry, Circle Television, and Gray Television will raise awareness about increasing food insecurity due to the pandemic and recent extreme weather events.
KPRC 2 is one of the TV stations across the country dedicating air time to this important program and cause.
Feeding Texas is a member of the Feeding America organization. According to its website, the Feeding Texas network is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. The Houston Food Bank is part of the Feeding Texas network.
More information on Saturday’s primetime special can be found in the news release below.
Grand Ole Opry, Circle Television, and Gray Television to Partner on Sat., Feb. 27 Opry Broadcast to Help Feed People In Need
Proceeds to Benefit Feeding America® and People Affected by
Last Week’s Extreme Weather Conditions and Ongoing Pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (February 24, 2021) –The Grand Ole Opry, Circle, and Gray Television are coming together on Saturday February 27 during the live Opry broadcast to help raise money and awareness of the food insecurity that has been rising at alarming rates over the last year and has most recently been compounded by extreme weather across several states last week. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America®, a network of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries in every community across the country. Viewers will be directed to make a donation at www.feedingamerica.org/circle.
Opry members Chris Janson and Travis Tritt along with rising new artist Hailey Whitters will perform on this special live broadcast. Bobby Bones will host the performances at 9 PM ET / 8PM CT on Circle, and on Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube. Gray television stations, including several in markets hit particularly hard by last week’s weather events, will contribute local stories and personalities to speak the problem of hunger in America and ways viewers can help. The show will also be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse. Additionally, all partners will be joining in a concerted campaign across their social channels.
“Food insecurity is something no family should experience. Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry, and Circle’s growing network, to have a positive impact for people who so badly need help, " said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney.
“For 95 years the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer, Grand Ole Opry. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”
“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love. Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well,” said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network’s General Manager.
