Feeding America: KPRC 2 to air special program Saturday, February 27

KPRC 2 is proud to join tv stations across the country in airing this primetime special benefitting Feeding America.

KPRC 2 will air a one hour special Saturday evening at 8pm to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization supporting food banks and food pantries in Texas and across the country.

The program produced by The Grand Ole Opry, Circle Television, and Gray Television will raise awareness about increasing food insecurity due to the pandemic and recent extreme weather events.

KPRC 2 is one of the TV stations across the country dedicating air time to this important program and cause.

Feeding Texas is a member of the Feeding America organization. According to its website, the Feeding Texas network is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. The Houston Food Bank is part of the Feeding Texas network.

More information on Saturday’s primetime special can be found in the news release below.

