Residents fed up after dozens of vehicles broken into at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Residents are on edge after dozens of vehicles in their apartment complex parking lot were broken into, leaving the lot filled with shattered glass and cars with trash bags covering windows.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday at the Reserve at Westwood Apartments on Bissonnet Street near Forum Park Drive, police said.

Edward Williams’ Toyota Corolla and about 30 other cars at the apartment complex were broken into overnight.

“When I come out here and (see) someone has went through my stuff, it’s like you’re being violated,” Williams said.

Several residents told KPRC 2 reporter Re’Chelle Turner that they started making calls to Houston Police and fire around 4 a.m., but Williams said they did not show up until much later.

“We got the City of Houston and nobody is coming out,” Williams said. “Turn around (he said to Turner) look what you see. Now the police show up.”

Another resident Patricia Meza said the break-ins are scary.

“They took my daughter’s laptop for school and my purse,” Meza said.

Resident Vernee Bell is a teacher with Fort Bend ISD and said the mess is frustrating and caused her to get behind.

“I had to…contact my school, contact my supervisor, send messages to students,” Bell said. “I’ve had to cancel all my online classes.”

Residents said this isn’t the first time car break-ins have happened, and though the complex has cameras, residents said they don’t work.

Residents are fed up with the problems.

“These people work hard for their money,” Williams said. “We’re tired of getting taking advantage of.”